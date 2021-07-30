2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

Congress passes bill to fund Capitol security, Afghan visas

Lawyers say China using Interpol to seek dissident’s return

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes?

Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

Carl Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, dies at 87

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

Philippine leader recalls decision to void US security pact

Climate bid faces tricky path over money for electric cars

