Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For Biden, politics are often framed by the personal

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

In Georgia, Kemp sets out to mend fractured GOP

With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP digs in on voting

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

Police testimony will lead off panel’s first Jan. 6 hearing

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up