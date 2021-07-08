8 Latest Reddit Stocks Trending in July

WallStreetBets posters are buzzing about these eight Reddit stocks. As unlikely as it would have sounded a year ago, Reddit…

As unlikely as it would have sounded a year ago, Reddit has become a major hub for retail stock traders in 2021. Reddit’s WallStreetBets community has repeatedly led targeted buying campaigns in a handful of heavily shorted stocks, churning out viral stock memes and triggering massive short squeezes regularly. The movement has gotten so much attention that it even prompted a Congressional hearing. A handful of popular Reddit “meme” stocks are once again on the move in recent weeks. Here are the eight Reddit stocks generating the most WallStreetBets buzz in July, according to Swaggy Stocks.

Apple (ticker: AAPL)

It’s rare to spot a blue-chip dividend stock like Apple among the WallStreetBets favorites. In its fiscal 2020, the iPhone maker reported a mind-boggling $57.4 billion in net income and $274.5 billion in revenue, up 5.5%. That same year, Apple bought back $72.5 billion in stock and paid out $14.1 billion in dividends as it pushes toward its long-term goal of becoming net cash neutral. WallStreetBets and Wall Street legend Warren Buffett don’t typically share the same investing philosophy, but they are both on the same page when it comes to Apple.

Nokia Corp. (NOK)

This week, Nokia shares popped after the company said it plans to raise its previous 2021 sales guidance later this month. Nokia also said second-quarter business was strong as the global 5G network upgrade cycle ramps up. Nokia’s bullish second-quarter commentary and guidance update suggest the company is maintaining positive momentum in its network infrastructure and mobile networks segments in the critical 5G upgrade cycle, which analysts say will be much longer than previous network upgrade cycles. Nokia is facing stiff 5G competition from Samsung, Huawei, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) and others, but Reddit traders seem to be all in on Nokia.

Tesla (TSLA)

U.S. electric vehicle leader Tesla is also taking a breather so far in 2021 after a big year of gains in 2020. Tesla reported 73.5% revenue growth in the first quarter and more than 200,000 vehicle deliveries for the first time in the second quarter. Tesla critics point out the company’s core auto business is still not profitable without regulatory credit sales, and Tesla’s stock trades at a steep valuation premium compared to legacy U.S. automaker stocks. Tesla has also faced negative media coverage and a “soft recall” in China, but Reddit traders still like the stock.

ContextLogic (WISH)

ContextLogic is the parent company of e-commerce platform Wish, and the stock has become the latest under-the-radar Reddit meme stock. ContextLogic went public in November 2020 at an IPO price of $24, but the stock dropped as low as $7.52 in June before a retail buying frenzy sent it ripping back up to $15 within a matter of days. Online shopping is a huge long-term growth market, and ContextLogic reported 75% sales growth and 338% logistics growth in the first quarter. Reddit may even see ContextLogic as a growing competitor for Amazon.com (AMZN) in the U.S. market.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies is a financial technology company backed by influential venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya that specializes in student, personal and home loans along with investing and money management. SoFi’s total loans have declined each year since 2017 as the company has increased its focus on lower-margin financial products. However, the company’s loan portfolio has become more profitable in the past couple of years, reducing SoFi’s overall operating losses. SoFi shares trade at 14.5 times sales and 3.3 times book value, but Reddit traders don’t seem to think the stock’s valuation will hold it back.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have been stagnant lately. In fact, Alibaba shares recently dipped to less than $200 for the first time in more than a year as China ramped up its regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech stocks. Chinese regulators suspended the initial public offering of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group in late 2020, fined Alibaba $2.8 billion for antitrust violations back in April and recently tacked on another handful of smaller antitrust fines against Alibaba subsidiaries. Despite the headwinds, WallStreetBets is buzzing about Alibaba and seems to be buying the dip.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

WallStreetBets traders enjoy making “YOLO” bets on high-risk, speculative meme stocks, but they dabble in high-quality growth stocks as well. U.S. e-commerce and cloud services leader Amazon has been buzzing on Reddit in recent days, and the stock has continued its unstoppable momentum so far in 2021. Reddit traders may be bullish on Amazon’s new deal with Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal, which will bring Universal movie releases to Amazon’s Prime Video shortly after they premiere on the Peacock streaming platform. The Universal deal is one of the dozens of reasons for Reddit traders to be buying Amazon.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE)

On June 25, the Federal Aviation Administration officially granted Virgin Galactic a commercial spaceflight license — a headline that understandably captured the imaginations of the Reddit investing community. On July 11, influential billionaire and Virgin founder Richard Branson traveled to space in the first fully crewed Virgin spaceflight. Branson essentially won the high-profile billionaire space race among Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, each of whom has their own private spaceflight companies as well. Virgin flights aren’t going to the moon just yet, but Reddit traders believe its stock just might. Unfortunately for shareholders, Virgin announced on Monday that it would issue about $500 million in new shares, sending its stock price back down to mid-June levels. Whether or not this is a chance to buy the dip depends on how much demand the company can get for its more than $250,000-per-ticket fares.

