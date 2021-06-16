See the 10 Best Finance MBA Programs

Explore the best schools for finance. Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in…

Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might not be for everyone, the world of finance can put students on Wall Street, interacting with some of the most prestigious and high-paying banking and corporate finance firms. Here are the 10 Best Business Schools for Finance.

10. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 13 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 37%

Key fact: This business school has multiple student-run investment funds and advertises itself as having more of them than any other MBA program. Student investors here have collective control over $10 million, according to the school website.

9. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Location: Los Angeles

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 18 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 34.4%

Key fact: Four people on the faculty at this business school have been president of the American Finance Association. Academic discoveries at this B-school have helped banks set appropriate interest rates.

8. Harvard University (MA)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 5 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 9.2%

Key fact: Harvard offers its MBA students a variety of finance-related elective courses, including one that focuses on creating value through corporate restructuring and another that concentrates on financial management of smaller firms.

7. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 7 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 23.3%

Key fact: Berkeley’s finance faculty includes experts on asset pricing, credit ratings, financial regulation, exchange rate dynamics and securities trading.

6. Stanford University (CA)

Location: Stanford, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 8.9%

Key fact: Stanford’s finance faculty aim to publish finance-related scholarship relevant to academic researchers, policymakers and business professionals, its website states.

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 5 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): Not provided

Key fact: MIT offers a finance track certificate program, and MBA students who complete it receive a certificate alongside their MBA degree.

4. Columbia University (NY)

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 7 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 13.6%

Key fact: Columbia MBA students interested in a particular niche within finance — such as risk management or sales, trading and research — can take a series of classes coordinated with that goal in mind.

3. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 10 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 29%

Key fact: NYU offers an MBA specialization in finance, and the school provides finance classes on topics ranging from valuation to volatility.

2. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): 27.6%

Key fact: Distinguished service professor Eugene F. Fama is often called the “father of modern finance” and is a 2013 Nobel Prize laureate in economic sciences.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 2

Acceptance rate (fall 2020): Not provided

Key fact: Wharton’s finance MBA graduates land jobs in finance departments within nonfinance companies and also find work as investment bankers, asset managers and management consultants.

