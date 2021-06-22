Startup Virginia launches community membership option for local creatives

Startup Virginia, like the rest of Richmond’s startup ecosystem, felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. A year, and several…

Startup Virginia, like the rest of Richmond’s startup ecosystem, felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. A year, and several pivots later, however, the local incubator has come out on the other side with new a resource for a whole different group of people.

In April, Startup Virginia, a non-profit high-growth business incubator and entrepreneurial hub, launched a brand-new community membership option. Like the incubator membership, the community option is application-based, but those interested don’t need to be a startup founder to apply.

The option is for “innovatively-minded entrepreneurs, technologists, freelancers, creatives or investors looking to work in a startup environment.”

Erica Babcock, Startup Virginia marketing and operations manager, said the incubator lost about 20 members at the height of the pandemic, and its executive team spent months seeking additional ways to optimize its role in the region’s tech and startup community.

“We decided to look at the incubator…