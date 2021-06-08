RoundlyX raises $800K seed round led by the Center for Innovative Technology

An $800,000 investment led by the Center for Innovative Technology is giving Richmond startup RoundlyX the runway it needs to…

An $800,000 investment led by the Center for Innovative Technology is giving Richmond startup RoundlyX the runway it needs to expand operations internationally.

Richmond-based RoundlyX, co-founded in 2017 by Andrew Elliott and Will Trible, closed the round in late April. In addition to CIT’s investment, Elliott said the round had significant participation from Allied Venture Partners and other fintech CEOs from across the country.

CIT also invested an undisclosed amount into the startup last June. In the last 12 months, Elliott said RoundlyX has raised more than $1 million in capital.

The startup, formerly named Coin Savage, allows cryptocurrency investors to round their daily purchases to the nearest dollar, and apply the amount to their cryptocurrency investments. Elliott told Inno that RoundlyX aims to be the Mint.com of digital assets, giving customers a place to manage their bitcoin and other digital currencies — and invest responsibly.

Elliott said he attributes the startup’s…