Regional transportation board votes against Maryland toll-lane plan

An influential regional transportation group on Wednesday voted to remove a proposal to widen and add toll lanes to parts the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Maryland from its list of priority transportation projects, putting federal funding for the plan from Gov. Larry Hogan in doubt.

Members of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board struck the proposal from its list of projects that would undergo an environmental analysis — a required step to receive federal funding.

Nearly every Maryland representative on the board moved to remove the project, as did some from the District and Northern Virginia, according to reports.

According to The Washington Post, the move came at the request of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat who has frequently clashed with Hogan, a Republican, on many issues, including the toll-lane plan. Elrich has suggested an alternative of adding two rush-hour reversible lanes to both roadways, which he says would reduce impacts…