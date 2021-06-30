CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 6:55 PM

Balanced Fund 16450.57 + .24 + .87 + 8.88

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.37 + .28 + .59 – .85

Emerging Markets 477.78 – .34 + 1.02 + 8.57

Equity Income Fund 16391.45 + .26 + .98 + 14.48

GNMA 782.54 – .09 – .05 – .71

General Municipal Debt 1530.37 + .07 + .08 + 2.36

Gold Fund 382.13 + 1.12 – 1.58 – 6.71

High Current Yield 2567.34 + .13 + .39 + 4.26

High Yield Municipal 737.49 + .11 + .22 + 4.90

International Fund 2487.22 – .71 + .03 + 9.75

Science and Technology Fund 5508.93 – .53 + 1.91 + 14.09

Short Investment Grade 391.07 + .04 + .43

Short Municipal 193.32 – .01 + .28

US Government 722.43 – .51 – .40 – 2.68

