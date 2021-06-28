CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 16396.66 – .09 + .65 + 8.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.49 + .28 + .05 – 1.37

Emerging Markets 480.61 + .03 + 1.85 + 9.21

Equity Income Fund 16369.62 – .42 + .66 + 14.33

GNMA 783.05 + .03 + .07 – .64

General Municipal Debt 1528.89 – .01 – .14 + 2.26

Gold Fund 382.26 – 1.35 – 2.22 – 6.68

High Current Yield 2562.37 + .02 + .35 + 4.06

High Yield Municipal 736.57 + .04 + .01 + 4.77

International Fund 2507.99 – .32 + .68 + 10.67

Science and Technology Fund 5520.52 + 1.13 + 3.26 + 14.33

Short Investment Grade 390.90 + .03 + .39

Short Municipal 193.27 – .02 – .04 + .25

US Government 725.70 + .25 + .08 – 2.24

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

