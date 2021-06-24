CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16372.04 + .38 + .49 + 8.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2437.47 + .18 + .26 – 1.25

Emerging Markets 477.60 + .98 + .74 + 8.53

Equity Income Fund 16342.20 + .68 + .46 + 14.14

GNMA 782.79 – .02 – .68

General Municipal Debt 1528.61 – .04 – .18 + 2.24

Gold Fund 388.70 + .11 – 1.07 – 5.11

High Current Yield 2558.69 + .06 + .27 + 3.91

High Yield Municipal 736.04 + .02 – .03 + 4.69

International Fund 2509.86 + .94 + .14 + 10.75

Science and Technology Fund 5469.37 + 1.17 + 1.90 + 13.27

Short Investment Grade 390.77 – .03 – .05 + .35

Short Municipal 193.27 – .02 – .06 + .25

US Government 722.09 – .45 – .38 – 2.73

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Industry presses for more time on cyber EO’s software transparency initiative

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up