Balanced Fund 16321.38 + .19 – .45 + 8.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2432.22 – .04 + .34 – 1.46

Emerging Markets 470.60 – .27 – 1.52 + 6.93

Equity Income Fund 16289.35 + .17 – 1.54 + 13.77

GNMA 782.99 + .06 – .14 – .65

General Municipal Debt 1530.44 – .04 – .28 + 2.37

Gold Fund 390.16 – .20 – 7.28 – 4.75

High Current Yield 2552.76 – .02 – .11 + 3.67

High Yield Municipal 736.45 – .01 – .10 + 4.75

International Fund 2497.91 + .27 – 1.60 + 10.23

Science and Technology Fund 5386.73 + .76 + 1.10 + 11.56

Short Investment Grade 391.01 + .06 – .10 + .42

Short Municipal 193.30 – .03 – .12 + .27

US Government 726.22 + .15 + .18 – 2.17

