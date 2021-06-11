CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 16431.65 + .21 + .38 + 8.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2439.33 + .29 + 1.12 – 1.17

Emerging Markets 480.40 + .07 – .21 + 9.16

Equity Income Fund 16569.52 + .12 – .37 + 15.73

GNMA 784.49 – .11 – .02 – .46

General Municipal Debt 1534.50 + .01 + .52 + 2.64

Gold Fund 428.48 – 1.13 – .35 + 4.61

High Current Yield 2552.85 + .01 + .40 + 3.67

High Yield Municipal 735.72 – .09 + .51 + 4.65

International Fund 2531.39 + .08 + .18 + 11.70

Science and Technology Fund 5346.40 + .98 + 2.15 + 10.72

Short Investment Grade 391.45 – .02 + .04 + .53

Short Municipal 193.44 – .03 + .04 + .34

US Government 732.79 + .82 + 1.26 – 1.28

