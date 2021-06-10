Balanced Fund 16400.48 + .28 + .76 + 8.55 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2427.93 + .15 + 1.22 – 1.64 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16400.48 + .28 + .76 + 8.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2427.93 + .15 + 1.22 – 1.64

Emerging Markets 480.77 + .91 + .57 + 9.25

Equity Income Fund 16543.85 + .16 – .06 + 15.55

GNMA 784.68 – .02 + .10 – .44

General Municipal Debt 1534.19 + .02 + .59 + 2.62

Gold Fund 435.33 + 2.57 + 2.22 + 6.28

High Current Yield 2550.92 + .01 + .46 + 3.60

High Yield Municipal 736.34 + .06 + .71 + 4.73

International Fund 2531.70 + .35 + 1.00 + 11.72

Science and Technology Fund 5318.57 + 1.52 + 3.30 + 10.15

Short Investment Grade 391.53 + .03 + .10 + .55

Short Municipal 193.44 – .03 + .07 + .34

US Government 733.16 + 1.04 + 1.67 – 1.24

