CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16400.48 + .28 + .76 + 8.55

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2427.93 + .15 + 1.22 – 1.64

Emerging Markets 480.77 + .91 + .57 + 9.25

Equity Income Fund 16543.85 + .16 – .06 + 15.55

GNMA 784.68 – .02 + .10 – .44

General Municipal Debt 1534.19 + .02 + .59 + 2.62

Gold Fund 435.33 + 2.57 + 2.22 + 6.28

High Current Yield 2550.92 + .01 + .46 + 3.60

High Yield Municipal 736.34 + .06 + .71 + 4.73

International Fund 2531.70 + .35 + 1.00 + 11.72

Science and Technology Fund 5318.57 + 1.52 + 3.30 + 10.15

Short Investment Grade 391.53 + .03 + .10 + .55

Short Municipal 193.44 – .03 + .07 + .34

US Government 733.16 + 1.04 + 1.67 – 1.24

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up