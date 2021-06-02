Balanced Fund 16312.54 + .06 + .65 + 7.97 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.17 + .55 + .33 – 2.19 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16312.54 + .06 + .65 + 7.97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.17 + .55 + .33 – 2.19

Emerging Markets 481.66 + .11 + 3.31 + 9.45

Equity Income Fund 16533.59 + .04 + .82 + 15.47

GNMA 784.00 – .07 – .09 – .52

General Municipal Debt 1524.78 + .06 + .27 + 1.99

Gold Fund 438.38 – .02 + .67 + 7.02

High Current Yield 2538.67 + .04 + .36 + 3.10

High Yield Municipal 729.98 – .02 + .24 + 3.83

International Fund 2520.75 + .15 + 1.42 + 11.23

Science and Technology Fund 5232.11 + .80 + 1.56 + 8.36

Short Investment Grade 391.37 + .04 + .06 + .51

Short Municipal 193.25 – .02 + .24

US Government 730.31 + 1.16 + .97 – 1.62

