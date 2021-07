AP Top Political News at 9:07 p.m. EDT

Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after walk-back As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’ Transgender rights, religion among…

Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after walk-back

As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

Transgender rights, religion among cases justices could add

Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

Trump airs old election grievances in return to rally stage

In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern

Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

Sen. Portman still champions bipartisanship, against tide

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.