AP Top Political News at 7:18 p.m. EDT

AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’
After G-7, Biden says he’s reestablishing US credibility
At an arms control crossroads, Biden and Putin face choices
Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions
GOP ramps up misleading attack on Democrats’ policing policy
Making history: The scramble to document presidents’ summits
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China
The Latest: Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit
Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.