AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

June 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls

US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser

Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?

Full volume: White House briefing room back to crammed again

GOP chair expects former Nevada AG Laxalt to run for Senate

Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans

Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House this summer

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

