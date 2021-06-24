AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

House GOP leader to meet with officer hurt in Capitol riot US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after…

House GOP leader to meet with officer hurt in Capitol riot US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start A snapshot of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion suit CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target Texas’ Abbott leads GOP push for Trump-style border measures Bargainers say have policing ‘framework,’ but issues remain Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.