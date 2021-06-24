CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

House GOP leader to meet with officer hurt in Capitol riot

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

A snapshot of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion suit

CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time

Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

Texas’ Abbott leads GOP push for Trump-style border measures

Bargainers say have policing ‘framework,’ but issues remain

