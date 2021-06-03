AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6 US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing,…

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6 US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process Biden’s pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation No ‘provoking’: Israeli official vows quieter tone with US Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.