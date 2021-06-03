AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EDT

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process
Biden’s pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done
Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners
Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation
No ‘provoking’: Israeli official vows quieter tone with US
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.