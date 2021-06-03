CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
AP Top Political News at 10:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces

Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process

Biden’s pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes

Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners

Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation

No ‘provoking’: Israeli official vows quieter tone with US

Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

