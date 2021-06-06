AP Top Political News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022 VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem High court…

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

High court asked to review men-only draft registration law

Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill

Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip

Energy chief cites risk of cyberattacks crippling power grid

Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member, announces pregnancy

Trump to GOP: Support candidates who ‘stand for our values’

States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

In Trump’s shadow, Ga’s. Kemp draws boos from GOP faithful

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.