AP Top Political News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022
VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem
High court asked to review men-only draft registration law
Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill
Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip
Energy chief cites risk of cyberattacks crippling power grid
Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member, announces pregnancy
Trump to GOP: Support candidates who ‘stand for our values’
States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets
In Trump’s shadow, Ga’s. Kemp draws boos from GOP faithful
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.