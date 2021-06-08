AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack…

‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way? Full volume: White House briefing room back to crammed again GOP chair expects former Nevada AG Laxalt to run for Senate Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status ‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House this summer Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.