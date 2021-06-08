VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls

US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser

Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?

Full volume: White House briefing room back to crammed again

GOP chair expects former Nevada AG Laxalt to run for Senate

Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans

Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House this summer

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up