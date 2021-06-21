CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
AP Top Political News at 9:22 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal

Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix

Biden White House launches public push for child tax credit

High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

New leaders, new era: US-Israel relations reach crossroads

