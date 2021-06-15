AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EDT

FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds

Biden elevates energetic critic of Big Tech as top regulator

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

US military’s elite commando forces look to expand diversity

Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes

Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure

Buoyed by allied summits, Biden ready to take on Putin

What They Want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit

A sense of relief over ‘dear Joe’ and post-Trump summit era

