AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EDT

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan
Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure
No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty
Election bill defeat revives fight over the filibuster
Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism
Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration
Border Patrol chief who supported Trump’s wall is forced out
AP sources: Officials mulling ousting US prisons director
Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms
Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.