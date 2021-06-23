CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan

Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

Election bill defeat revives fight over the filibuster

Pentagon leaders testily defend efforts on racism, extremism

Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration

Border Patrol chief who supported Trump’s wall is forced out

AP sources: Officials mulling ousting US prisons director

Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

