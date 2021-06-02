AP Top Political News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

Science chief wants next pandemic vaccine ready in 100 days

Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups

Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

Prosecutors drop case against man charged in Capitol riot

Jill Biden gets Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday

Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters

AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema do not vote with GOP more

SC lawmaker makes history as 1st Black woman to run for gov

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

