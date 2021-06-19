JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible

Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold

Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos

GOP needs new health care target; ‘Obamacare’ survives again

Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida

Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days

Republicans point to inflation in bid to retake Congress

Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure

Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead

Senator: Military justice changes must go beyond sex cases

