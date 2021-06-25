CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On border tour, Harris laments ‘infighting’ over immigration

Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law

Key GOP senators balk at terms of Biden infrastructure bill

No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

Biden vows ‘sustained’ help as Afghanistan drawdown nears

Afghan leader says Biden didn’t press him on US captive

Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights

AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester

Analysis: Biden rebuts doubts, wins bet on bipartisanship

Pence ‘proud’ of his role certifying 2020 election results

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House committee advances new whistleblower protections for federal employees

Industry calling on NITAAC to reassess CIO-SP4 solicitation, push back due date for bids

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up