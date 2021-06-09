CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally

Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’

Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals

For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes ‘multiple paths forward’

McGahn: Effort to get Mueller fired was ‘point of no return’

Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op

Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit

Biden moves to restore clean-water safeguards ended by Trump

US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review

Cicadas were flying; for hours, Biden’s press plane was not

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up