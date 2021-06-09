AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
Biden opens overseas trip declaring ‘United States is back’
Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals
For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes ‘multiple paths forward’
McGahn: Effort to get Mueller fired was ‘point of no return’
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op
Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Biden moves to restore clean-water safeguards ended by Trump
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Cicadas were flying; for hours, Biden’s press plane was not
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.