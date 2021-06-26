CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat

Trump airs old election grievances in return to rally stage

In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern

Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

Sen. Portman still champions bipartisanship, against tide

States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

On border tour, Harris laments ‘infighting’ over immigration

Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law

Key GOP senators balk at terms of Biden infrastructure bill

