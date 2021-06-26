AP Top Political News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
Trump airs old election grievances in return to rally stage
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse
EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare
Sen. Portman still champions bipartisanship, against tide
States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification
On border tour, Harris laments ‘infighting’ over immigration
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Key GOP senators balk at terms of Biden infrastructure bill
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.