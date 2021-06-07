7 Best Part-Time, Work from Home Jobs

Work these part-time jobs from home. The COVID-19 pandemic made remote work standard for employees across the country. Now that…

Work these part-time jobs from home.

The COVID-19 pandemic made remote work standard for employees across the country. Now that people are heading back to the office, you may be wondering how you can keep working from home. The good news is that many employers seem to be embracing remote work as a permanent option for their staff.

But what if you only want to work part time? Fortunately, you can work many part-time jobs from home. Here are seven of the best — and perhaps unexpected — part-time, work from home jobs. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Psychiatrist

Median salary: $208,000

Education required: Doctorate

Psychiatrists are medical doctors who specialize in mental health. They diagnosis and treat mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. While their work can include a physical exam, much of a psychiatrist’s job can be completed remotely. They can provide counseling, recommend therapies and prescribe medications through virtual consultations. Telemedicine providers may hire psychiatrists on a part-time basis and pay practitioners an hourly rate.

Learn more about psychiatrists.

Financial Advisor

Median salary: $88,890

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Nearly 20% of personal financial advisors are self-employed, according to the BLS, and these workers can set their own hours and working conditions. Thanks to videoconferencing and document-signing apps, financial advisors can work with clients virtually to create budgets, review retirement plans and recommend investments. Even financial advisors who work for a firm may find they have the opportunity to meet with clients remotely from home.

Learn more about financial advisors.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median salary: $51,340

Education required: Master’s degree

Part-time, remote positions for marriage and family therapists may be offered on a contract basis and with hourly pay. Some counseling centers may also hire qualified workers to meet with patients who prefer virtual sessions. Using telemedicine or videoconferencing platforms, therapists can work with couples and families to help them improve their relationships. Marriage and family therapists often need to navigate difficult situations such as infidelity, abuse and other mental trauma.

Learn more about marriage and family therapists.

Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Median salary: $47,660

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors are trained to uncover the complex causes of addiction and teach clients and their families healthy coping strategies. Part-time, work from home jobs in this field may include hourly positions answering substance abuse hotlines or providing virtual face-to-face counseling via telemedicine platforms.

Learn more about substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors.

Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $103,590

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Information technology careers lend themselves well to remote work. Thanks to computer networks and cloud applications, many IT jobs can be done wherever workers have access to a laptop and the internet. Information security analysts are responsible for keeping networks and data safe from cybercriminals. They may create a security plan, oversee its implementation and recommend upgrades to software and hardware as needed.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Physician

Median salary: $208,000

Education required: Doctorate

A few years ago, it would have been hard to imagine a physician working from home. After all, it’s hard to diagnose and treat a patient you can’t see. However, advances in technology and the availability of at-home examination kits, such as those offered by TytoCare, make it possible for physicians to conduct remote examinations and prescribe treatments for a variety of common conditions. Telemedicine companies may hire doctors on a part-time basis to provide this care.

Learn more about physicians.

Software Developer

Median salary: $110,140

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Software developers have an ideal job for remote work. They create system and application software and don’t need to be in an office to do it. Instead, they can work from any location with internet access to design software, oversee its creation and test it for bugs. While many software developers work full time, according to the BLS, there are also part-time opportunities for those who want to work on an hourly or contractual basis.

Learn more about software developers.

7 part-time, work from home jobs:

— Psychiatrist.

— Financial Advisor.

— Marriage and Family Therapist.

— Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor.

— Information Security Analyst.

— Physician.

— Software Developer.

More from U.S. News

16 Low-Stress Jobs

Best Remote Working Jobs

20 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

7 Best Part-Time, Work from Home Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/14/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.