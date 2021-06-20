20 Top Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

These adults-only, all-inclusive resorts offer peace, quiet and tons of amenities. There’s something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your…

There’s something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your vacation to the next level. It’s easy to relax when you don’t need to worry about planning dinners, paying for activities or splitting purchases between groups. Relaxation becomes even easier when no kids run through the halls or splash in the pool while you’re lounging. Adults-only establishments often offer a more laid-back vibe that allows you to mingle with guests and make new friends. There are plenty of adults-only, all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. and around the world, but it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Whether you’re looking for a secluded couples-only getaway or a beachfront resort with a thriving nightlife scene, U.S. News has you covered. Read on to find out which adults-only, all-inclusive resorts we consider the most impressive. (Note: Some of the amenities may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and dining reservation requirements. Check with the official resort website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia: Castries, St. Lucia

A stay at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia is all about relaxation and wellness. Prior to your arrival, the team at the Wellness Centre will plan your health schedule, which includes one free full body massage, facial, body scrub or aloe body wrap per day. When it comes to exercise, a personal trainer will help you design a workout regimen; there are also dance and aerobic classes, among other group fitness offerings, available for guests to join. BodyHoliday’s cuisine also promotes wellness, as all five restaurants use fresh, local ingredients. Additionally, the St. Lucia property offers a clubhouse, a piano bar and a wine salon. Visitors especially enjoy the adults-only atmosphere, saying it brings a sense of calm and a laid-back vibe. Although the resort is a bit removed from some of the island’s more populated areas, the all-inclusive rate covers so many activities that you won’t feel the need to leave: You can sail, snorkel, water ski or take golf and volleyball lessons without paying an additional cent.

Marquis Los Cabos: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Marquis Los Cabos is situated in a prime seaside location between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. From this resort, guests can easily explore all that Los Cabos has to offer, including nature excursions and nightlife. On the property, guests can enjoy the 13,000-square-foot spa, which offers massages, skin wraps and facial treatments. Although spa treatments are not part of the all-inclusive packages, there are plenty of other complimentary activities, including dance lessons, wine tastings, cooking classes, tequila samplings, beach volleyball and archery. Live entertainment and theme nights ensure visitors have an exciting stay. The all-inclusive rate also covers meals from all four on-site restaurants and the deli, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Plus, fresh pastries will be delivered to guests’ luxurious accommodations each morning.

Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

Set on a serene lake surrounded by lush forests, Lake Austin Spa Resort is the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. Although it feels like a remote natural haven, the resort is only located about 20 miles northwest of downtown Austin. Plus, its lack of younger children — all guests must be at least 16 years old — helps create a peaceful atmosphere. Previous visitors raved about the resort’s scenic gardens and welcoming staff. Guests who opt for the basic Resort Package receive luxurious accommodations, as well as three meals per day and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages. This all-inclusive package also covers access to all lake equipment, the 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness facilities (think: steam rooms, saunas and more), three pools and fitness activities. There are other all-inclusive options available, too, like the Ultimate Wellness Package, which covers a $240 spa and activities credit, and the Stay Longer Stay Free Package, which adds two or three free nights onto stays lasting at least five nights.

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

Twin Farms emphasizes physical, mental and spiritual health with activities and amenities like hiking trails, skiing excursions, spa treatments and hot Japanese furo (baths). Located in a rural area about 75 miles southeast of Burlington, Vermont, the resort features unique activities like educational honeybee tours and fly-fishing experiences that encourage guests to experience Vermont’s natural offerings. The all-inclusive rates also cover farm-to-table meals, wines, evening cocktails, daily bonfires and s’mores, and access to a collection of books, puzzles and games. Guests can choose to stay in traditional rooms, suites or cottages. All accommodations come with lavish amenities like fireplaces, soaking tubs, feather beds and fully stocked minifridges. Dark wood furnishings and plaid patterns adorn each room and provide a cozy New England feel. Past visitors appreciated the property’s policy of requiring all guests be at least 14 years old, which helps create a mature atmosphere.

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun makes it easy to relax. Unlimited access to a la carte dining options, top-shelf alcoholic beverages and 24-hour room service ensures guests will always feel satisfied at this Playa del Carmen resort. Past visitors lauded the friendly staff members and said they were impressed by all of the resort’s thoughtful details. Accommodations are luxurious, featuring private balconies or terraces, rain showers and hydromassage tubs for two. But if you can bring yourself to leave your cozy quarters, you’ll find nine dining areas, as well as two pools and a beach with loungers and wait service, all of which your room rate covers. You’ll also enjoy complimentary green fees at nearby Gran Coyote Golf Riviera Maya and can take part in free activities like snorkeling, yoga classes and tennis, among other options. The resort nightlife is also not to be missed: Live music, dancing and theme party nights make for a lively adult-oriented atmosphere. But remember, all guests must be at least 18 years old.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos: San José del Cabo, Mexico

A stay at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos means you’ll never have to lift a finger. The all-inclusive rate ensures guests receive personal butler service, access to an e-concierge and 24-hour room service. The resort is an especially good choice for foodies, as its room rates cover top-shelf beverages and meals at eight international restaurants. Past guests were highly impressed with all of the dining options but recommended making reservations early to ensure you can eat where you want. Other complimentary perks include fitness center access and hydrotherapy sessions at the on-site spa, plus a massive pool complex with poolside bars. Since all guests must be at least 18 years old to stay, you won’t have to worry about children splashing in the pools. Plus, the resort is conveniently located about 10 miles northeast of downtown Cabo San Lucas and its popular attractions like Playa del Amor.

Triple Creek Ranch: Darby, Montana

It’s impossible to be bored at Triple Creek Ranch. Guests will get a true taste of Montana’s backcountry through horseback riding excursions, fly-fishing experiences, mountain biking offerings and guided hikes — all of which the nightly rates cover. Visitors seeking a sense of serenity can participate in the resort’s yoga classes, guided meditation practices and mindful forest walking trips. Not to mention, on-site amenities include a pool, a sauna, a mountaintop tennis court, a disc golf course and a fitness center. Rates also cover all meals, snacks and alcoholic beverages. Since the ranch is surrounded by wilderness just waiting to be explored, the ranch’s kitchen will provide visitors with a homemade boxed lunch to bring on outdoor adventures. Additional meals are served in the Main Lodge, but guests can opt to eat in the privacy of their personal cabins as well. Note: Guests must be 16 or older to stay at this western Montana ranch.

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort: Maho Bay, St. Maarten

Overlooking scenic Maho Bay on the island of St. Maarten, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort offers an all-inclusive experience in a contemporary atmosphere. Guests can choose from butler-serviced suites, penthouse suites and swim-out suites, which lead directly into an exclusive pool. There are two additional pools with poolside service and beautiful sea views on the property, including one built directly into the cliffside. A fitness center with daily classes, private cabanas, three restaurants and four bars round out the on-site amenities at this adults-only haven. To top it off, the staff is friendly and attentive, according to recent guests. The resort also sits within walking distance of St. Maarten’s Maho Village, where you’ll find stores, cafes and even a casino.

Henderson Park Inn: Destin, Florida

A prime oceanside location near pristine Henderson Beach State Park makes this all-inclusive resort (which is the only one available in Destin) a great option for beach lovers. The resort is only a short walk to restaurants, bars and shops, but you might find yourself staying on the property as complimentary happy hour cocktails and two meals a day come with your all-inclusive rate. Each guest’s room rate also covers access to a beach with an attendant, use of hotel bicycles and unlimited snacks and nonalcoholic beverages. The Henderson Park Inn offers a quaint, intimate vacation setting, but guests can also use the two pools, fitness center, spa and other amenities available at the resort’s sister property, The Henderson. Keep in mind, you must be at least 25 years old (unless married) to stay at the Henderson Park Inn.

Sandals Grande Antigua: St. John’s, Antigua

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, this adults-only, couples-oriented Sandals outpost on Antigua is the place to be. Sandals Grande Antigua‘s no kids allowed policy means common areas like the pool are quiet and peaceful. You and your significant other can spend your days bonding while enjoying adventurous activities like scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking, all of which your rate covers. Then, you can head to one of the resort’s live shows, beach parties or game nights to have some fun after the sun sets. If you’d rather partake in a more relaxing activity, spend your time at the beach — the resort is located on Antigua’s picturesque Dickenson Bay. And don’t forget to plan a date night at one of the resort’s 11 restaurants; your all-inclusive rate covers all food and alcoholic beverages. Another bonus: Your room’s nightly fee covers all gratuities and airport transfers, so you and your partner can spend time enjoying each other’s company without worrying about logistics.

Hotel Mousai: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Surrounded by lush vegetation, Hotel Mousai is an unparalleled oasis. There are 11 bars and gourmet restaurants to choose from, including a rooftop dining experience beside an infinity pool. What’s more, your rate covers all food and select alcoholic beverages. Rates also include access to nonmotorized water sports equipment, a fitness center, pools and Jacuzzis. The thoughtful staff made past guests feel pampered throughout their stay, and previous visitors raved about the panoramic ocean views from their accommodations. All suites come equipped with high-end amenities like walk-in rain showers, stocked minibars and iPad-controlled ambiance systems. Depending on which accommodation you choose, you might even have a private terrace with a Jacuzzi and butler service. Though it’s close to other properties in Puerto Vallarta, a stay at Hotel Mousai will make you feel worlds away thanks to its secluded beach area and private jungle setting.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

Guests agree that no matter when you visit The Lodge at Woodloch, you’ll have a unique experience. From snowshoeing tours in winter to spring awakening walks to forest bathing in summer, you’re sure to find the activities at this Poconos property both educational and exciting. The resort’s all-inclusive package covers three meals for every night of your stay, as well as group fitness classes, guided outdoor excursions and access to all on-site wellness amenities, including steam rooms, saunas, Hydromassage WaterWalls, a fitness center and an indoor pool. What’s more, you’ll enjoy access to nutritional cooking demonstrations, informative lectures and artistic activities with the all-inclusive package. If you’re looking to pamper yourself and take full advantage of all of the spa’s offerings, choose one of the property’s other all-inclusive plans, which add a $150 spa credit to the basic plan.

Beloved Playa Mujeres: Cancun, Mexico

Although Beloved Playa Mujeres is a boutique-style resort, it is chock-full of amenities for guests to enjoy. The Cancun property boasts three pools (including one with a swim-up bar), four outdoor Jacuzzis, a fitness center and a spa. It’s situated beside a secluded white sand beach and offers guests complimentary access to water sports equipment for kayaking, sailing, snorkeling and paddleboarding. Other activities include yoga classes, cooking lessons and bike tours. A steakhouse, an Italian eatery and numerous other on-site dining venues ensure guests have options. Plus, this resort only permits couples, so it features an array of romantic offerings for an additional fee, such as private dinners on the beach and couples spa treatments. Previous visitors particularly enjoyed the resort’s intimate atmosphere, as well as its exceptional staff members, whom they said went above and beyond to please.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa: Tucson, Arizona

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa pretty much guarantees its guests sunshine and relaxation. Located about 20 miles north of Tucson, this adults-only resort benefits from a stunning desert landscape and 350 days of sunshine per year. The spa treatment options — which feature ingredients like desert wildflowers — are heavily influenced by the property’s surroundings, making guests feel one with nature. The all-inclusive package covers a stay in a guest casita, meals at the property’s restaurants, a $175 nightly resort credit, airport transfers and unlimited access to the spa and health amenities. Guests particularly enjoy the slew of complimentary on-site activities, including photography classes and group hiking trips. They also rave about the culinary experiences and resort nutritionists, who help guests choose nourishing meals. Plus, visitors who can’t bring themselves to leave when the time comes can opt to stay a fifth night free (certain date exclusions apply).

Bungalows Key Largo: Key Largo, Florida

As soon as you step through the gates of Bungalows Key Largo, you’ll feel as if you’ve been whisked away to a tropical paradise, according to previous visitors. This Key Largo resort boasts 135 bungalows, two pools with Jacuzzis, a full-service spa and a fitness center. Guests benefit from an all-inclusive system that covers food and alcoholic beverages, so you don’t have to waste a moment thinking about the cost. The plan also includes access to fitness classes, in-town transportation, bicycles for use on the property, turndown service and valet parking. Because the property sits on the bay, there is complimentary access to water sports equipment like kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear. If you’re celebrating an event, there are upgraded offerings to choose from, including romance, honeymoon and babymoon packages. Regardless of the reason for your visit, the property’s requirement that all guests must be at least 21 years old helps ensure you’ll enjoy a calm, intimate vibe during your stay.

Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa: Rhodes, Greece

Visitors to the Greek islands expect to find an air of romance and luxury, and Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa meets these expectations. This all-inclusive resort overlooks the sea from its perch on the stunning island of Rhodes. Rates include buffet meals, access to cooking and mixology lessons, and unlimited snacks. You can have fun in the sun at the outdoor pool or beach, which feature complimentary towels, loungers and umbrellas. Or, spend your day relaxing in the steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi or indoor pool at the on-site spa. Later in the day, you can watch the sun set below the Aegean Sea as you sip complimentary cocktails and savor gourmet cuisine at the resort’s a la carte restaurant. When nighttime comes, visit the on-site nightclub, take dance lessons or enjoy live musical performances. To add to the romantic ambiance, lovebirds should reserve the Mayia Suite, which offers a private pool and whirlpool.

UNICO 20.87 Hotel Riviera Maya: Puerto Juárez, Mexico

From poolside and beachside wait service to in-room minibars stocked according to your preferences, UNICO 20.87 Hotel Riviera Maya makes your stay all about you. You can wine and dine at any of the five gourmet restaurants for no added cost; previous visitors were blown away by the food, with many saying they had never experienced all-inclusive food of this high caliber. There are also five cocktail bars with delicious beverages created by experienced mixologists. After the sun sets, these bars and lounges feature live performances. Resort staff members are there to help with your every need, whether it’s ironing and steaming your clothes, unpacking your suitcase or preparing your tub for a bath. If you can bring yourself to leave the serenity of the resort, the attentive staff will also help you plan daytrips, book tours, make restaurant reservations and celebrate special occasions. The resort sits about 20 miles northeast of Tulum and about 30 miles west of Cozumel, both of which are worth exploring if you have extra time.

Don Gregory by Dunas: Las Palmas, Spain

Don Gregory by Dunas offers a slice of paradise in Las Palmas, the largest city on Spain’s Canary Islands. Accommodations are airy and feature views of either the infinity pool or the sea; past guests were pleased to hear sounds of the ocean from their rooms. Previous visitors also enjoyed the on-site spa, two pools, fitness facility and direct beach access, as well as the friendly staff members. The property offers two all-inclusive plans: The Standard option includes all alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in addition to lunch at the buffet, while the All-Inclusive Select plan is an upgraded version that covers three meals at the buffet, a la carte meals at Greg’s Kitchen and snacks throughout the day. The upgraded plan also includes a free visit to the spa.

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay Jamaica: Montego Bay, Jamaica

At Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay Jamaica, there are more than enough activities to fill your days. The all-inclusive rate means you can go sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, bicycle touring or golfing on one of five nearby courses. Rates also cover traveler-approved activities like dance classes and cooking lessons, as well as access to athletic venues. What’s more, the Jamaica resort offers a promenade that features shops, restaurants and a theater with nightly performances. When it comes to dining, the a la carte options at the resort’s numerous restaurants are unlimited, as are top-shelf alcoholic beverages. (Plus, you won’t even need to make reservations.) Additionally, there is full wait service available at the resort’s private beach and pools. Couples can dial up the romance even more by opting to purchase one of the property’s upgraded all-inclusive packages, such as the Secrets Eternity Honeymoon Package or the Newlywed & Anniversary Package.

Viva Wyndham V Heavens: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

All-inclusive truly means all-inclusive at Viva Wyndham V Heavens in Puerto Plata. Your room rate covers everything from meals to snacks to unlimited alcoholic beverages. Past visitors said they enjoyed the dining experiences available here, especially the Italian cuisine at Rosmarino and the authentic Dominican flavors at Sofrito. (The property offers seven total on-site restaurants.) The resort’s beachfront location with complimentary loungers is also a plus. What’s more, previous guests loved the wide array of on-site activities. You can choose to attend nightly theater performances, live music events or themed parties. While the resort offers plenty of activities to fill your days, if you want to venture into town, you’ll find a variety of shops and attractions situated within walking distance. Keep in mind that visitors must be 18 or older to stay at this adult-focused resort.

