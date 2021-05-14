Which States Still Have Coronavirus Restrictions?

President Joe Biden in March set a date for some semblance of normal life to return in the U.S.: July…

President Joe Biden in March set a date for some semblance of normal life to return in the U.S.: July 4. Since then, states have been reducing coronavirus restrictions as case numbers have fallen and the percentage of Americans getting vaccinated has risen. But many states still have a long way to go toward getting their communities fully reopened.

Of the states with restrictions in place, some have set reopening dates, others have criteria for reopening (such as case counts per capita or reaching a certain vaccination rate), and still other states have both a date and criteria set.

Most states that have completely reopened have done away with their mask mandates or never instituted one in the first place. But mask mandates, at least for those who are not vaccinated, may persist in parts of the country.

Here’s where states stand on coronavirus restrictions and reopening:

Alabama: Reopened

Alaska: Reopened

Arizona: Reopened

Arkansas: Reopened

California: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Gavin Newsom set a June 15 full reopening date for the state if there is enough vaccine supply for all Californians 16 and older who wish to be vaccinated, and if hospital admission rates for COVID-19 remain “stable and low.”

Colorado: No Reopening Date Set

Connecticut: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a May 19 reopening date, lifting all remaining business restrictions, contingent on “sufficiently low rates of infection and increasing vaccination rates.”

Delaware: Reopening Date Set

Gov. John Carney set a May 21 reopening date, lifting business capacity restrictions.

District of Columbia: Reopening Date Set

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a June 11 reopening date, lifting capacity restrictions for all remaining business and venues.

Florida: Reopened

Georgia: Reopened

Hawaii : No Reopening Date Set

Idaho: Reopened

Illinois: Reopening Date Set

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state could see a June 11 reopening date, lifting all capacity restrictions, as long as there are no significant increases in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations.

Indiana: Reopened

Iowa: Reopened

Kansas: Reopened

Kentucky: No Reopening Date Set

Louisiana: Reopened

Maine: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Janet Mills announced a May 24 reopening date, lifting all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

Maryland: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Larry Hogan set a May 15 reopening date, eliminating all remaining capacity limits.

Massachusetts: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Charlie Baker announced an Aug. 1 reopening date for remaining business restrictions and capacity limits, subject to vaccination progress and coronavirus case counts.

Michigan: No Reopening Date Set

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set criteria for the state to reopen, with 65% of all eligible Michigan residents needing to be vaccinated and a two-week waiting period observed after the metric is met before the state’s capacity limits and distancing requirements will be lifted.

Minnesota: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Tim Walz announced a May 28 reopening date, eliminating remaining capacity limits and distancing requirements.

Mississippi: Reopened

Missouri: Reopened

Montana: Reopened

Nebraska: Reopened

Nevada: Partially Reopened; Mask Restrictions in Place

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state’s social distancing requirements would end on May 1, and capacity limits will be lifted as of June 1.

New Hampshire: Reopened

New Jersey: No Reopening Date Set

New Mexico: No Reopening Date Set

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set a criteria for the state to reopen, lifting capacity limits and other remaining restrictions when 60% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

New York: No Reopening Date Set

North Carolina: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a June 1 reopening date, lifting restrictions on distancing, capacity and gatherings if vaccination progress continues and cases remain stable.

North Dakota: Reopened

Ohio: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a June 2 reopening date, eliminating remaining capacity limits and distancing restrictions.

Oklahoma: Reopened

Oregon: No Reopening Date Set

Gov. Kate Brown set a criteria for the state to reopen, eliminating capacity limits when 70% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Pennsylvania: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Tom Wolf set a May 31 reopening date, lifting all remaining restrictions.

Rhode Island: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Dan McKee announced a May 28 reopening date, eliminating all remaining capacity limits.

South Carolina: Reopened

South Dakota: Reopened

Tennessee: Reopened

Texas: Reopened

Utah: Reopened

Vermont: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Phil Scott announced a July 4 reopening date, lifting all capacity limits.

Virginia: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Ralph Northam set a June 15 reopening date, as long as case numbers remain stable and vaccination progress continues, lifting all remaining capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Washington: Reopening Date Set

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a June 30 reopening date, or earlier, if 70% of Washington’s population 16 and older gets at least one dose of a vaccine.

West Virginia: Reopened; Mask Restrictions in Place

Wisconsin: Reopened

Wyoming: No Reopening Date Set

