Which States Still Have Coronavirus Restrictions?

President Joe Biden in March set a date for some semblance of normal life to return in the U.S.: July 4. Since then, states have been reducing coronavirus restrictions as case numbers have fallen and the percentage of Americans getting vaccinated has risen. But many states still have a long way to go toward getting their communities fully reopened.
Of the states with restrictions in place, some have set reopening dates, others have criteria for reopening (such as case counts per capita or reaching a certain vaccination rate), and still other states have both a date and criteria set.
Most states that have completely reopened have done away with their mask mandates or never instituted one in the first place. But mask mandates, at least for those who are not vaccinated, may persist in parts of the country.
Here’s where states stand on coronavirus restrictions and reopening:
Alabama: Reopened
Alaska: Reopened
Arizona: Reopened
Arkansas: Reopened
California: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Gavin Newsom set a June 15 full reopening date for the state if there is enough vaccine supply for all Californians 16 and older who wish to be vaccinated, and if hospital admission rates for COVID-19 remain “stable and low.”
Colorado: No Reopening Date Set
Connecticut: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a May 19 reopening date, lifting all remaining business restrictions, contingent on “sufficiently low rates of infection and increasing vaccination rates.”
Delaware: Reopening Date Set
Gov. John Carney set a May 21 reopening date, lifting business capacity restrictions.
District of Columbia: Reopening Date Set
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a June 11 reopening date, lifting capacity restrictions for all remaining business and venues.
Florida: Reopened
Georgia: Reopened
Hawaii : No Reopening Date Set
Idaho: Reopened
Illinois: Reopening Date Set
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state could see a June 11 reopening date, lifting all capacity restrictions, as long as there are no significant increases in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations.
Indiana: Reopened
Iowa: Reopened
Kansas: Reopened
Kentucky: No Reopening Date Set
Louisiana: Reopened
Maine: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Janet Mills announced a May 24 reopening date, lifting all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.
Maryland: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Larry Hogan set a May 15 reopening date, eliminating all remaining capacity limits.
Massachusetts: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Charlie Baker announced an Aug. 1 reopening date for remaining business restrictions and capacity limits, subject to vaccination progress and coronavirus case counts.
Michigan: No Reopening Date Set
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set criteria for the state to reopen, with 65% of all eligible Michigan residents needing to be vaccinated and a two-week waiting period observed after the metric is met before the state’s capacity limits and distancing requirements will be lifted.
Minnesota: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Tim Walz announced a May 28 reopening date, eliminating remaining capacity limits and distancing requirements.
Mississippi: Reopened
Missouri: Reopened
Montana: Reopened
Nebraska: Reopened
Nevada: Partially Reopened; Mask Restrictions in Place
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state’s social distancing requirements would end on May 1, and capacity limits will be lifted as of June 1.
New Hampshire: Reopened
New Jersey: No Reopening Date Set
New Mexico: No Reopening Date Set
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham set a criteria for the state to reopen, lifting capacity limits and other remaining restrictions when 60% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
New York: No Reopening Date Set
North Carolina: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a June 1 reopening date, lifting restrictions on distancing, capacity and gatherings if vaccination progress continues and cases remain stable.
North Dakota: Reopened
Ohio: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Mike DeWine announced a June 2 reopening date, eliminating remaining capacity limits and distancing restrictions.
Oklahoma: Reopened
Oregon: No Reopening Date Set
Gov. Kate Brown set a criteria for the state to reopen, eliminating capacity limits when 70% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Pennsylvania: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Tom Wolf set a May 31 reopening date, lifting all remaining restrictions.
Rhode Island: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Dan McKee announced a May 28 reopening date, eliminating all remaining capacity limits.
South Carolina: Reopened
South Dakota: Reopened
Tennessee: Reopened
Texas: Reopened
Utah: Reopened
Vermont: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Phil Scott announced a July 4 reopening date, lifting all capacity limits.
Virginia: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Ralph Northam set a June 15 reopening date, as long as case numbers remain stable and vaccination progress continues, lifting all remaining capacity limits and social distancing requirements.
Washington: Reopening Date Set
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a June 30 reopening date, or earlier, if 70% of Washington’s population 16 and older gets at least one dose of a vaccine.
West Virginia: Reopened; Mask Restrictions in Place
Wisconsin: Reopened
Wyoming: No Reopening Date Set
