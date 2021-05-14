Viewpoint: Add child care to our basic infrastructure needs

This past year has been one of the most difficult for my business. The same can be said for the…

This past year has been one of the most difficult for my business. The same can be said for the majority of small businesses across the country. But it was difficult not just because of Covid, but also because of the hidden, long-standing crises that Covid exposed — the total lack of care infrastructure that allows people the freedom to work and take care of their families.

As a child care provider, I’ve known this crisis intimately for many years. Not only as a small business owner with employees myself, but also in talking to our parents about how hard it is to balance the accessibility and affordability of child care and needing to take time off to heal or care for elderly parents without losing their paychecks.

For Covid, the American Rescue Plan has been a saving grace. The critical government investment in small businesses, particularly the emergency paid leave credits, meant I could continue to pay my 18 staff when we had to close for quarantine. The Paycheck Protection Program…