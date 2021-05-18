Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Countries With Tech Expertise, Ranked by Perception At the core of innovation, technological expertise is one of the most important…

At the core of innovation, technological expertise is one of the most important attributes nations can possess, one that incorporates both skill and knowledge. Technological skills are often the most sought after and one area where supply still hasn’t matched the demand in many developing economies.

Technological expertise is one of 10 attributes used to develop the Entrepreneurship sub-ranking in the 2021 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 17,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to possess technological expertise.

No. 10: Switzerland

Technological Expertise Rank: 10

Best Countries overall rank: 4

No. 9: Israel

Technological Expertise Rank: 9

Best Countries overall rank: 30

No. 8: Singapore

Technological Expertise Rank: 8

Best Countries overall rank: 14

No. 7: United Kingdom

Technological Expertise Rank: 7

Best Countries overall rank: 8

No. 6: Russia

Technological Expertise Rank: 6

Best Countries overall rank: 24

No. 5: Germany

Technological Expertise Rank: 5

Best Countries overall rank: 3

No. 4: United States

Technological Expertise Rank: 4

Best Countries overall rank: 6

No. 3: China

Technological Expertise Rank: 3

Best Countries overall rank: 17

No. 2: South Korea

Technological Expertise Rank: 2

Best Countries overall rank: 15

No. 1: Japan

Technological Expertise Rank: 1

Best Countries overall rank: 2

Countries With the Highest Technological Expertise

1. Japan

2. South Korea

3. China

4. United States

5. Germany

6. Russia

7. United Kingdom

8. Singapore

9. Israel

10. Switzerland

The 2021 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, are based on a study that surveyed more than 17,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics.

