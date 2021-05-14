The week in bankruptcies: 3 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended May 7, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings, including two with total debts above $1 million. Year to date through May 7, the court recorded 39 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 2% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Ramjay Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 4, 2021, in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 1104 Archer Court in Alexandria, and is represented in court by attorney John P. Forest II. Ramjay Inc. listed assets ranging…