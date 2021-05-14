My Story: Niranjali Amerasinghe

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them…

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

“But she’s so intimidating.”

I can’t tell you how many times people have described me this way. This pronouncement made constant appearances in conversations about whether I could lead, would find a husband and would ever be happy. I have wrestled with it, cried with it and laughed with it. The idea that I came across as intimidating took me years to overcome, both personally and professionally. But in that internal struggle I made profound discoveries. One of them was to redefine what it means to be a leader.

My story begins in Sri Lanka. I grew up in Kandy,…