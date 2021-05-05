CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » Minuto a minuto: accidente…

Minuto a minuto: accidente en el metro de Ciudad de México. Esto es lo que sabemos

CNN

May 5, 2021, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Not Available

Related News

Recommended

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up