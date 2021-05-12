Balanced Fund 15892.77 – 1.31 – 1.51 + 5.19 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2374.82 – .53 – 1.11 – 3.79 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15892.77 – 1.31 – 1.51 + 5.19

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2374.82 – .53 – 1.11 – 3.79

Emerging Markets 450.78 – 1.95 – 2.16 + 2.43

Equity Income Fund 16071.35 – 1.91 – 1.66 + 12.25

GNMA 784.15 – .04 – .34 – .51

General Municipal Debt 1515.65 – .12 + .03 + 1.38

Gold Fund 408.00 – 2.12 + 2.81 – .39

High Current Yield 2521.92 – .27 – .34 + 2.42

High Yield Municipal 724.84 – .06 + .17 + 3.10

International Fund 2394.16 – 1.56 – 1.59 + 5.65

Science and Technology Fund 4857.78 – 3.34 – 4.99 + .60

Short Investment Grade 390.64 – .03 – .01 + .32

Short Municipal 193.21 – .02 – .01 + .22

US Government 717.85 – .41 – .77 – 3.30

