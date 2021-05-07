CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 6:43 PM

Balanced Fund 16302.23 + .57 + 1.19 + 7.90

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.10 + .40 + 1.02 – 2.20

Emerging Markets 468.33 + .90 + .90 + 6.42

Equity Income Fund 16588.89 + .61 + 2.70 + 15.86

GNMA 785.34 – .15 – .17 – .35

General Municipal Debt 1517.28 + .12 + .26 + 1.49

Gold Fund 416.78 + 2.04 + 8.07 + 1.75

High Current Yield 2528.11 – .12 + .07 + 2.67

High Yield Municipal 724.55 + .08 + .31 + 3.06

International Fund 2477.41 + 1.16 + 2.29 + 9.32

Science and Technology Fund 5234.69 + 2.59 – .80 + 8.41

Short Investment Grade 390.96 + .07 + .12 + .41

Short Municipal 193.21 + .01 + .22

US Government 730.04 + .89 + 1.18 – 1.65

