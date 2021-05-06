CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: When Va. will lift restrictions | WFT to allow fans | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 6:52 PM

Balanced Fund 16395.92 + 1.61 + 1.23 + 8.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.79 – .07 + .47 – 2.78

Emerging Markets 465.70 + 1.07 – 1.27 + 5.82

Equity Income Fund 16480.53 + .85 + 1.38 + 15.10

GNMA 786.16 – .08 + .06 – .25

General Municipal Debt 1515.24 + .12 + 1.35

Gold Fund 407.58 + 2.70 + 4.16 – .50

High Current Yield 2532.07 + .06 + .25 + 2.83

High Yield Municipal 723.81 + .03 + .23 + 2.95

International Fund 2448.63 + .65 – .23 + 8.05

Science and Technology Fund 5154.20 + .81 – 3.79 + 6.74

Short Investment Grade 390.66 + .07 + .33

Short Municipal 193.16 – .03 – .01 + .20

US Government 723.61 + .03 + .38 – 2.52

