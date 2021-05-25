Balanced Fund 16216.85 + .86 + 7.33 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2415.89 + .77 + 1.24 – 2.12 Emerging Markets 466.60…

Balanced Fund 16216.85 + .86 + 7.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2415.89 + .77 + 1.24 – 2.12

Emerging Markets 466.60 + .95 + 1.38 + 6.03

Equity Income Fund 16393.00 – .54 + .28 + 14.49

GNMA 784.22 + .03 – .50

General Municipal Debt 1520.74 + .09 + .24 + 1.72

Gold Fund 434.78 – .34 – .41 + 6.14

High Current Yield 2531.70 + .13 + .15 + 2.81

High Yield Municipal 727.96 + .08 + .28 + 3.54

International Fund 2489.43 + .39 + 1.49 + 9.85

Science and Technology Fund 5190.70 + .77 + 4.61 + 7.50

Short Investment Grade 391.11 + .04 + .07 + .44

Short Municipal 193.19 – .02 – .01 + .21

US Government 723.83 + .35 + .57 – 2.49

