Balanced Fund 16130.81 + .03 – .15 + 6.76
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.84 + .56 + .56 – 2.65
Emerging Markets 460.96 – .37 + 1.19 + 4.74
Equity Income Fund 16391.31 + .16 – .74 + 14.48
GNMA 783.11 – .11 – .14 – .64
General Municipal Debt 1518.70 + .02 + .19 + 1.58
Gold Fund 434.88 – .25 + 4.49 + 6.17
High Current Yield 2525.61 + .06 – .06 + 2.57
High Yield Municipal 726.86 + .01 + .22 + 3.39
International Fund 2465.73 + .02 + .87 + 8.81
Science and Technology Fund 5097.18 + .19 + 1.86 + 5.56
Short Investment Grade 390.95 + .03 + .04 + .40
Short Municipal 193.14 – .03 – .01 + .18
US Government 729.06 + 1.22 + 1.21 – 1.79
