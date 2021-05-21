CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16130.81 + .03 – .15 + 6.76

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.84 + .56 + .56 – 2.65

Emerging Markets 460.96 – .37 + 1.19 + 4.74

Equity Income Fund 16391.31 + .16 – .74 + 14.48

GNMA 783.11 – .11 – .14 – .64

General Municipal Debt 1518.70 + .02 + .19 + 1.58

Gold Fund 434.88 – .25 + 4.49 + 6.17

High Current Yield 2525.61 + .06 – .06 + 2.57

High Yield Municipal 726.86 + .01 + .22 + 3.39

International Fund 2465.73 + .02 + .87 + 8.81

Science and Technology Fund 5097.18 + .19 + 1.86 + 5.56

Short Investment Grade 390.95 + .03 + .04 + .40

Short Municipal 193.14 – .03 – .01 + .18

US Government 729.06 + 1.22 + 1.21 – 1.79

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Dept. adds 71 names to memorial wall

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up