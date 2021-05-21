Balanced Fund 16130.81 + .03 – .15 + 6.76 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.84 + .56 + .56 – 2.65 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16130.81 + .03 – .15 + 6.76

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.84 + .56 + .56 – 2.65

Emerging Markets 460.96 – .37 + 1.19 + 4.74

Equity Income Fund 16391.31 + .16 – .74 + 14.48

GNMA 783.11 – .11 – .14 – .64

General Municipal Debt 1518.70 + .02 + .19 + 1.58

Gold Fund 434.88 – .25 + 4.49 + 6.17

High Current Yield 2525.61 + .06 – .06 + 2.57

High Yield Municipal 726.86 + .01 + .22 + 3.39

International Fund 2465.73 + .02 + .87 + 8.81

Science and Technology Fund 5097.18 + .19 + 1.86 + 5.56

Short Investment Grade 390.95 + .03 + .04 + .40

Short Municipal 193.14 – .03 – .01 + .18

US Government 729.06 + 1.22 + 1.21 – 1.79

