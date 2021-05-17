Balanced Fund 16310.32 + .96 + .66 + 7.95 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.51 + .46 + .18 – 2.75 Emerging…

Emerging Markets 455.66 + .03 – 1.35 + 3.54

Equity Income Fund 16473.27 – .25 – .61 + 15.05

GNMA 783.38 – .11 – .20 – .60

General Municipal Debt 1516.57 + .05 – .07 + 1.44

Gold Fund 436.74 + 4.94 + 5.17 + 6.62

High Current Yield 2523.41 – .15 – .44 + 2.48

High Yield Municipal 725.59 + .04 + .04 + 3.21

International Fund 2441.16 – .13 – .86 + 7.72

Science and Technology Fund 4985.86 – .37 – .53 + 3.26

Short Investment Grade 390.78 – .01 + .36

Short Municipal 193.15 – .01 – .05 + .19

US Government 716.42 – .54 – .74 – 3.49

