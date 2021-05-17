CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16310.32 + .96 + .66 + 7.95

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.51 + .46 + .18 – 2.75

Emerging Markets 455.66 + .03 – 1.35 + 3.54

Equity Income Fund 16473.27 – .25 – .61 + 15.05

GNMA 783.38 – .11 – .20 – .60

General Municipal Debt 1516.57 + .05 – .07 + 1.44

Gold Fund 436.74 + 4.94 + 5.17 + 6.62

High Current Yield 2523.41 – .15 – .44 + 2.48

High Yield Municipal 725.59 + .04 + .04 + 3.21

International Fund 2441.16 – .13 – .86 + 7.72

Science and Technology Fund 4985.86 – .37 – .53 + 3.26

Short Investment Grade 390.78 – .01 + .36

Short Municipal 193.15 – .01 – .05 + .19

US Government 716.42 – .54 – .74 – 3.49

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Federal agencies begin to lift mask requirements for fully-vaccinated employees

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up