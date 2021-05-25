How Richmond AI startup EDai plans to support economic growth

Sean Brazier, like many entrepreneurs, had an “Aha!” moment that led to the creation of his startup EDai. That moment…

That moment came after Braizer led the development of the 900-page second-round proposal to convince Amazon to select northern Virginia as its second headquarters location.

To pull together the necessary data, then tell a compelling story to convince Amazon to build its HQ2 project in Arlington, had been challenging.

“What if,” he wondered, “there was an easier way?”

“How powerful would it be if businesses that aren’t the size of Amazon had access to that type of insight around communities and assets,” he said. “And then communities had that type of access and analytics around their strengths and how they compare to other communities?”

“That was the big aha, ‘Hey, we’ve got to figure out a way to do this.’”

In January, Brazier founded EDai, a company that uses artificial intelligence and analytics to support decision makers who…