Billboard Music Awards 2021: esta es la lista de los ganadores

CNN

May 24, 2021, 12:25 AM

(CNN) — Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo.

The Weeknd lideró con nominaciones en 16 categorías, incluido mejor artista, mejor artista masculino y mejor artista Hot 100.

A continuación una lista de finalistas y ganadores en algunas de las principales categorías. Mira aquí la lista completa de canciones y álbumes nominados.

The Weeknd se llevó a casa múltiples premios en los Billboard Music Awards 2021, incluidos Mejor Artista, Mejor Artista Masculino y Mejor Artista Hot 100.

Mejor Artista

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke GANADOR
Rod Wave

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Duo o Grupo

AC/DC
AJR
BTS GANADOR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor Artista Hot 100

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby
Drake GANADOR
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Artista con Mejores Ventas

Justin Bieber
BTS GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Mejor Artista en la Radio

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd GANADOR

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales (Voto del público)

BLACKPINK
BTS GANADOR
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Mejor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd GANADOR

