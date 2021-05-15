CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 9:11 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday

Rep. Greene’s combative behavior could spark ethics review

Virginia GOP nominee’s independence from Trump up for debate

Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

McKissick easily wins 3rd term as South Carolina GOP chair

Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

US climate envoy Kerry meets with pope on climate crisis

In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post

