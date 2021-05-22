AP Top Political News at 8:54 p.m. EDT

New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight
Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation
US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians
New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection
EXPLAINER: Much about US pullout from Afghanistan is unclear
Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer
US commander says more work needed to counter small drones
Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute
Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they’re ready
