AP Top Political News at 8:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

EXPLAINER: Much about US pullout from Afghanistan is unclear

Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer

US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they’re ready

