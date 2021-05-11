CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 9:40 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy

Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal?

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations

Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight

Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push

Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

Arizona makes it easier to purge some from early voting list

EPA sets grants to restore ‘brownfields’ at blighted sites

