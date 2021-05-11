AP Top Political News at 9:40 p.m. EDT

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy
Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal?
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response
Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations
Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
Arizona makes it easier to purge some from early voting list
EPA sets grants to restore ‘brownfields’ at blighted sites
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.