AP Top Political News at 9:40 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a…

Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy Biden and McConnell may be friends, but can they cut a deal? Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists Arizona makes it easier to purge some from early voting list EPA sets grants to restore ‘brownfields’ at blighted sites Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.