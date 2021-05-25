AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

It’s not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

White House, Kremlin aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid

Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an ‘outrageous incident’

Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo

Democratic Iowa farmer running for GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom

Watchdog: US forced deported parents to leave kids behind

