CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

EXPLAINER: Much about US pullout from Afghanistan is unclear

Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer

US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they’re ready

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up